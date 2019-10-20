Reports: Real Madrid eye summer move for €100million rated Manchester United target

According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid are keen to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho in the summer, after it has been revealed that he wants to leave his current club at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

It is Sky Sports that claims that Los Blancos are keen to sign the winger, as they are looking to replace the likes of Isco, Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that the teenager was suspended by Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre, after he returned late from international duty this week.

In case you did not know, Sancho had started for England in their 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic last week, after which he also featured as a substitute in England’s 6-0 win over Bulgaria on Monday night.

Dortmund played Saturday’s Bundesliga game against Borussia Monchengladbach without him, and after the match, Favre refused to talk about the young star’s suspension.

Upon asked about the incident, he said: “I am not going to comment on that. It was a disciplinary measure.”

“Tomorrow is a new day. That’s all. It stays internal.”

It is being claimed that Sancho’s fallout with Favre can lead to his exit from the club next season, amidst interest from Manchester United.

However, according to the latest reports from Sky Sports, it seems that Real Madrid are also interested, and will probably battle against the Red Devils to sign him at the earliest.