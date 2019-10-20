Reports: PSG close to making January move for Real Madrid target

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are ready to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur. The midfielder is also a target for Real Madrid.

It is ESPN that reports that PSG want Eriksen during the January winter transfer window, before Real Madrid get their hands on him. The Danish midfielder has been a vital part of the Spurs’setup for quite a few years now, and also played a key role in his team run-up to the Champions League final in the 2018-19 season.

However, right now, Eriksen is become frustrated at North London due to their poor results in the ongoing 2019-20 campaign, and he also turned down a new deal recently. The 28-year-old’s current contract expires in the summer, which could tempt the Premier League side to cash in on the player man in January.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov also questioned whether the Danish midfielder is ready to join Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid have a brilliant team and Eriksen needs to know that going there would represent a massive challenge,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“They’ve got [Toni] Kroos, [Luka] Modric, Isco, [Eden] Hazard… all of them are tried-and-tested players, world-class midfielders.”

“And yes, it’s true that some of them have been there for a while and are starting to get old but they still have a very strong side.”

“So Eriksen will need to ask himself if he’s ready to fight for his place because you can’t just go to Real Madrid and expect to play straight away,” he concluded.