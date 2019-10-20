Reports: Real Madrid hold secret talks with star midfielder who wants permanent Premier League move

Real Madrid were in desperate need of midfielders in the summer transfer window which concluded last month but despite the handicap in the middle of the field, they decided to loan out Dani Ceballos to Arsenal.

The Spanish midfielder joined the Premier League giants on a year-long loan and his recent comments had suggested that he would like a return to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the next season. And with the absence of a clause which could have seen Arsenal make the deal permanent after the 2019/20 season, it seemed that he will return to Spain.

However, reports from El Desmarque (via Football London) claim that Ceballos has had a secret meeting with Real Madrid representatives to discuss his future. The report goes on to claim that the midfielder wants to extend his stay with Arsenal as he shares a good relationship with manager Unai Emery and the fans are also fond of him.

Madrid are reportedly ready to allow him to move to the North London club but want a bid of around €40 million for Ceballos. With around eight months left before the summer transfer window opens, expect a lot more updates on this saga.