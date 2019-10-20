Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo in favour of swap deal between Juventus teammate & Barcelona star

The situations of Ivan Rakitic at Barcelona and Emre Can’s at Juventus is not very different and both the midfielders are looking for greener pastures to continue their respective football careers.

In recent days, Manchester United have emerged as the favourites for the German international’s signature with reports from England claiming that Juventus are holding out for a bid of around 35 million for Can. Rakitic, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to United as well but it looks like their journeys could take an altogether different turn.

According to reports in Don Balon, Barcelona are planning whether to take out of favour Can on board from Juventus and the former Liverpool star is supposedly ready for the move as well. Moreover, the report claims that Cristiano Ronaldo wants the Serie A giants’ board to include a Barcelona star in the deal as well.

Rakitic was close to a Juventus move in the summer and multiple reports had stated that Ronaldo wanted the Croatian on board. However, a deal didn’t materialise and the midfielder stayed put. But if these latest reports are to be believed, Rakitic could still end up at Juventus before the end of the season.