Reports: Atletico Madrid prepare bid to bring former Barcelona star back to Spain

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in bringing former Barcelona and current Chelsea winger Pedro back to Spain.

The 32-year-old Spaniard moved to the Premier League club back in 2015 but could never actually cement a spot for himself in the starting XI. Moreover, with Frank Lampard’s appointment at the helm of affairs at the London-based club, he has fallen further down the pecking order.

Pedro has made only three Premier League appearances so far this season and is reportedly looking for a way out from the club. And if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, Diego Simeone is lining up a bid for the former Barcelona star.

The report claims that with the January transfer window fast approaching, Atletico wouldn’t hesitate in making a move in the winter window in case Pedro continues to spend more time on the sidelines than in the playing XI.

Simeone believes that the winger can be a good addition to his side and with seven years of playing experience in La Liga, he won’t take much time settling down in his new surroundings. With two months left in January window, expect more updates on this transfer saga as Atletico plan to bring Pedro back to Spain.