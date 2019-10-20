Reports: Atletico Madrid ready to rival Manchester United for PSG superstar’s signing

Manchester United haven’t had the best of starts to their 2019/20 seasons and are struggling to score freely, which is affecting their results adversely.

The Premier League giants allowed the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave the club in the summer transfer window and failed to replace them. With Anthony Martial spending considerable time on the sidelines and Marcus Rashford failing to cope up with the pressure being put on him, United are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

Multiple reports have linked them with the likes of Juventus’s Mario Mandzukic and Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson. However, recently, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Edinson Cavani has been added to their rumoured transfer targets list as well. The Uruguayan’s contract with PSG runs down after the current season and he’ll be available on a free deal next summer.

However, if United wish to get him on board in the January transfer window itself, they might have to shell out a considerable transfer fee. And according to reports in L’Equipe (via Daily Mail), they have another problem to deal with now as La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have entered the race for Cavani.

Atleti believe the 32-year-old can replace Diego Costa in their line up and are ready to rival Manchester United for his signing.