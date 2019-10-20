Reports: Manchester United learn price of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate as they prepare January bid

Manchester United are looking forward to the January transfer window to add reinforcements to their squad as they continue to struggle in the ongoing season.

After eight Premier League matches and Liverpool waiting to face them next, United are 14th on the table and a defeat to their arch-rival could see them drop to 17th. They are finding it hard to score goals freely and have only found the net five times in their last eight encounters across all competitions.

Along with being short on players up front, the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side needs reinforcements in the midfield as well. Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini were both sold in the last couple of transfer windows and despite being linked with the likes of Bruno Fernandes all throughout the summer, Manchester United did not get a new midfielder on board.

Multiple reports claim that they have shifted their focus towards former Liverpool mid and currently Juventus’s Emre Can. The Germany international is looking for a way out from the club after being left out of their UEFA Champions League squad by manager Maurizio Sarri.

And according to reports in Sky Sports, the Serie A giants have named their price for Can. The report claims that Juventus will accept a bid of around £35 million in the January transfer window.