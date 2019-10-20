Reports: Paris Saint-Germain set to hijack Real Madrid’s move for UCL finalist & top midfield target

Real Madrid were in desperate need of a world-class midfielder in the summer transfer window but failed in all of their attempts to sign one.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their agenda but the Premier League giants quoted a sum of €180 million for the Frenchman which Madrid couldn’t match. Los Blancos weren’t ready to shell out a huge amount, especially after having signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea for €100 million.

Florentino Perez and co. were forced to turn their attention towards other options and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek emerged as the two targets. But they failed to complete a deal for either of them in the summer.

However, Los Blancos retained their interest in all three of the aforementioned players and multiple reports claimed that they would make a move for them in the upcoming transfer windows. But Real Madrid might have to fight it out with Paris Saint-Germain for Eriksen if reports from Daily Mail are to be believed.

The Spurs star’s contract with the Premier League side runs down after the ongoing season and they are willing to let him leave in January itself so as to get some transfer fee in return. However, the Daily Mail report claims that PSG are trying to get Eriksen to sign a pre-contract in the January transfer window before completing the move next summer.