Reports: Manchester United, Arsenal to fight for £9million rated Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Celtic FC striker Odsonne Edouard has been targeted by both Manchester United and Arsenal, with both Premier League giants keen on signing him next summer.

In case you did not know, Edouard has already scored five goals in just seven appearances so far in the Scottish Premiership this season, apart from four goals in European competitions too. And during the 2018-19 season, he netted 14 times for his side, after signing from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for £9million.

Mirror reports that both Manchester United and Arsenal are in need of improved players in attack, and according to the English news agency, both teams could make a move for Edouard given how he is relatively cheaper than all or most of their current transfer targets.

Scottish legend Kris Boyd also said that if the 21-year-old was to leave Celtic, it should not be for a side fighting relegation, instead, he should be targeting one of the top six.

“For what it’s worth, if it’s the Premier League he heads for, it should be for one of the giants, Manchester United or Arsenal, and not, with respect, to a Brighton or Southampton,” He told The Scottish Sun.

“But I’ve got a funny feeling he’ll have to go and prove himself first at one of those clubs.”

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Neil Lennon has clarified that he intends to keep hold of Edouard in January.

“There’s no chance of him leaving in January,” Lennon said. “Absolutely not.”

“We’ve got too much to do here. He is a class player and is pivotal to us.”

“We may or may not be in Europe after January, so that’s even more reason for him not to go,” he concluded.