Reports: Real Madrid offer €100million and star attacker in exchange for Paul Pogba

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is back on Real Madrid’s radar, and the Spanish giants are ready to offer Gareth Bale as well as €100million in exchange for the Frenchman.

This is according to EuroSport, who claims that reports from Spain have linked the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with Los Blancos once again, after their manager Zinedine Zidane met with Pogba during the International break in Dubai last week.

However, the Real Madrid manager himself had claimed that the meeting was “completely by chance”.

“We bumped into each other by chance. And I am not going to tell you what we talked about. That is private,” he said, in a press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga clash against Real Mallorca on Saturday.

EuroSport reports that Zidane’s words are likely to be part of a ruse, with “Operation Pogba” taking place behind the curtains in the meantimes.

Diario Gol also claims that Los Blancos are likely to sign the 26-year-old during the winter, and as he has a very high asking price, they will be more keen to carry out a player-plus-cash deal that involves Bale and €100million in exchange for the Frenchman.

According to the Spanish publication, Bale, who is growing all the more unsettled in Spain with each passing day, is also likely to agree to the move as he no longer finds it worthwhile to play under Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.