Reports: Real Madrid to include midfielder in swap deal for Spanish superstar

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to part ways with James Rodriguez in exchange for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz.

This is according to Diario Gol, who has reported that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is no longer keen to let Rodriguez continue at the Santiago Bernabeu. Perez is of the opinion that Los Blancos should start finding younger replacements for the current set of midfielders such as Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Rodriguez – and offloading the Colombian is the best way to kick-off this wave of change, according to him.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that Jose Angel Sanchez, the managing director of Real Madrid, attended talks with Aurelio De Laurentiis, the President of Napoli, to negotiate for a deal on Ruiz.

Talks between both teams are said to have reached an advanced stage and it was also understood that former Real Betis star is valued at over €100million by his current employees in the Serie A. However, Real Madrid are not ready to part ways with such a big sum of money as transfer fee, and hence, Perez hopes to agree terms on a swap deal involving Rodriguez, with Napoli’s manager Carlo Ancelotti.