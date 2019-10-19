Reports: Manchester United handed major blow with key target set for contract renewal

According to reports, Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff and his younger brother Matty are both set to sign new contracts with their club. This means a major setback for Premier League giants Manchester United, who had been targeting Sean for quite some time now.

It is Express that claims that Newcastle are hoping to ward off interest in Sean Longstaff from Manchester United, by agreeing on a new deal with the midfielder in January.

During the summer, at the end of the 2018-19 season, United had expressed an interest in Longstaff, while they were looking for Paul Pogba’s replacement – as the Frenchman was close to joining Real Madrid.

Ander Herrera had also left Old Trafford after failing to agree on a new contract with the Red Devils, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer badly wanted to sign a young player who could improve his team’s midfield.

Sean Longstaff, who is Newcastle youth product, broke into the Magpies’ first-team only during the last season. Since his arrival, he has churned out good performances on a consistent basis for the league minnows.

His younger brother, Matty, has also burst onto the scene after scoring the winner – against none other than Manchester United – just before the recently-concluded international break.

Thus, according to the report from Express, it looks as if Solskjaer and co. and nowhere near landing their key target, and they might hence turn their attention on to other players next summer.