Reports: Chelsea, Liverpool target injury-hit Bournemouth starlet

Chelsea and Liverpool find themselves on the right end of the Premier League table after eight matchdays. The Blues, however, trail their rivals by four positions and have already lost to them twice this season. They are looking to avoid a third straight defeat but this time in the transfer market, instead of on the pitch.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Chelsea and Liverpool are set to fight over Bournemouth starlet, Lewis Cook. The 22-year-old has only returned to action last month after sustaining a long-term injury during the 2018/19 campaign.

Cook joined the Cherries from Leeds United back in 2016 and a string of good performances earned him an England senior call-up. The 22-year-old made one appearance for the Three Lions and was kept on the standby list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Despite just getting back from the long-term injury, both Chelsea and Liverpool are now looking to secure his services, provided he can prove his fitness on the field.

Nonetheless, Chelsea will have to wait until the summer window of 2020 to make an official move due to their transfer ban. Meanwhile, Liverpool too are likely to make a move for Cook only next summer, with the youngster still making his way to full fitness.