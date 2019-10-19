Serie A club chief accepts Manchester United target will be sold in one of the upcoming transfer windows

Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly will be sold at some point of time, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has stated.

The Premier League giants were in desperate need of reinforcing their defence in the summer transfer window. They were linked with Koulibaly and Leicester City Harry Maguire, who ended up at United ultimately.

As far as the Senegalese is concerned, United had reportedly submitted a bid of around €100 million which the Serie A side decided to turn down. Eventually, the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side got Maguire on board for a sum of €87 million.

While in conversation with Sky Italia, Napoli chief De Laurentiis revealed that he turned down a €100 million bid for Koulibaly but there will come a time, when the Serie A side will have to sell their star player.

“I loved Koulibaly the man so I refused €105m, but a time will come when I’ll have to sell him. Whoever says we didn’t improve our defence is wrong,” he said.

Reports have claimed that Napoli are looking at Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti to replace Koulibaly, if he leaves the club. With about eight months left before the summer transfer window starts, expect a lot more updates on this transfer saga.