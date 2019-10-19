Reports: PSG set to rival Manchester United for out of favour Barcelona star

Ivan Rakitic’s time at Barcelona seems to be coming to an end as multiple reports claim that the Croatian midfielder is on his way out of the club in the next summer transfer window, if not in January.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist was once one of the first names on manager Ernesto Valverde’s team list but reports claim that he has fallen out with Lionel Messi after a failed move to Juventus in the summer transfer window. Rakitic is apparently not happy with the club’s treatment and is looking for greener pastures.

Manchester United were reportedly interested in the Croatian but fresh reports claim that they might face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the 31-year-old. According to Sportsmole, the French giants are keeping a tab on the central midfielder and might move in for him in the upcoming transfer windows.

There were reports that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also interested in the Barcelona star but no official contact has been made yet. Rakitic was also reportedly used as a bait for PSG to allow Neymar to return to the Catalan giants and a possible player plus cash deal could still be on the cards.

The Rakitic transfer saga is set to take many more turns and twists before coming to its conclusion.