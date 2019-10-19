Reports: Barcelona identify Serie A star as long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets

Barcelona have identified Italy’s young and promising midfielder Sandro Tonali as a potential long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Busquets joined the Barcelona first team back in 2008 and has since gone on to cement his place as one of the first names on the team sheet. The central midfielder has been a vital cog for the Blaugrana over the years and has been instrumental in multiple title-winning runs for the club.

However, the 31-year-old Spaniard is now approaching the twilight of his career and Barcelona have already started planning for life without him. And if reports from Spain (via Sportsmole) are to be believed, they have identified Italy’s 19-year-old Sandro Tonali as a potential replacement.

The Brescia midfielder recently made his national debut and then went on to compare himself with Italian legends like Andrea Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso. The report claims that Tonali is currently valued at around £20 million but his value could rise in the coming days.

“It’s tough to pick one of those champions. Maybe a mix of all of them would be perfect. I guess there are similarities with Pirlo in a way but I also add a lot of a grit in there, so maybe more Gattuso,” he had said while in conversation with Rai Sport.