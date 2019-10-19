Reports: Real Madrid star ready to leave for Chelsea if Christian Eriksen arrives at Santiago Bernabeu

Chelsea are set to return to the transfer market after completing their one-year transfer ban next summer transfer window and have identified a Real Madrid star as their top target.

With the rise of youngsters like Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham, Chelsea, under new manager Frank Lampard, seem to be on the right track. The Blues are now planning for the next summer’s transfer window and have lined up a few players who can improve their squad and help them push for trophies on multiple fronts next season.

In this quest, according to reports in Sportsmole, Roman Abramovich and co. have identified Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez as a potential transfer target. The Colombian returned to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after spending two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich.

Despite multiple reports claiming that James isn’t a part of manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans at the club, he has made as many as seven appearances this season and has a goal and an assist to show for. However, with Madrid targetting Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen, the Colombian has decided to move on if the Denmark international arrives.

The report claims that Chelsea have already submitted an offer for the playmaker and the 28-year-old might join the West London outfit before next season.