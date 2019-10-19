Reports: Bundesliga giants resigned to losing €100m-rated star to Arsenal in next summer transfer window

Arsenal are seemingly closing in on the transfer of RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano after being linked with him throughout the summer transfer window earlier this year.

The Gunners were in desperate need of defensive reinforcements but despite their best efforts, they failed to get the Leipzig defender on board. Reportedly, the Bundesliga side turned down a £55 million bid from the Premier League giants.

However, reports from Kicker now claim that the German side have now accepted the fact that they will have to sell the young Frenchman in the next summer transfer window. Upamecano’s contract with Leipzig runs down in the summer of 2021 and rather than lose him on a free deal, the Bundesliga side want to sell him on a cut-price deal in the summer.

The report adds that though he has a €100 million release clause in his contract, it gets reduced by €20 million every year and it would come down to 60 million in the summer. However, Leipzig are now ready to sell him on a much lower fee than let him leave on a free deal.

Not long ago, Upamecano had accepted that he would like to move to the bigger European clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United. But there was no mention of Arsenal.

“As a youngster, you dream of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, but to get there, you have to work,” he told Telefoot.

“I’m very proud of myself, very happy. I have to keep going in the same direction. I have to aim higher. My preference for the moment is Leipzig. Afterwards, we’ll see.”