Reports: Manchester United target manager approached to take over at another Premier League side

Manchester United haven’t had the best of starts to 2019/20 season and only eight matches into the Premier League, there are rumours of a possible sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino and former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri are the two names currently being linked with the club. Multiple reports state that the latter is more likely to take over from Solskjaer at Old Trafford, if the Norwegian fails to turn United’s fortunes around in the next few matches.

However, it seems that United are not the only Premier League side interested in getting the Italian on board. According to Daily Star, Allegri has been approached by an agent over the possibility of taking over at Everton, who are currently struggling under Marco Silva.

The Merseyside club are in the relegation zone after eight matches and have now lost four in a row. Their next encounter is against West Ham United, which, if they end up losing, could be Silva’s last match at the helm of affairs at Everton.

However, it is still not clear whether the former Juventus boss would like to take over at Everton. Allegri had tried to play down the rumours linking him with a move to Premier League by claiming that he doesn’t speak English yet, but is learning.

“I don’t speak English enough yet, but I’m learning,” he joked while speaking at the Football Coaches Association symposium via Przeglad Sportowy.