Reports: Barcelona star no longer included in club’s future plans

According to reports, Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho – who is currently on loan at Bundesliga club Bayern Munich – will no longer feature in his parent club’s future plans.

AS reports that Barcelona are done with the former Liverpool star, and that they are more interested to let him go should a suitable offer arrive, than to force him to stay at the Camp Nou.

Coutinho’s current loan deal with Bayern Munich includes a buyout clause – i.e.: if Bayern Munich are interested to keep him even after the end of the ongoing season, they can sign him on a permanent deal worth €120million, which is about €20million less than what Barcelona paid for him when he left Liverpool in 2018 January.

The 27-year-old has hardly put a foot wrong since joining the Bundesliga champions this August – and has already notched up a few impressive performances for his new team. If he continues to maintain his form, it should not be impossible for the Bavarians to approach Barcelona with a permanent deal next summer.

Bayern Munich plays Coutinho in a central, No.10 position – the same role which he played to perfection at Anfield until the beginning of last year. At Barcelona, he was used more as an attacker and that may also have been a reason for his uncharacteristic dip in form.

Whatever it may be, the Catalans are keen not to repeat their mistakes anymore, which is why the Brazilian finds himself without a future at the Camp Nou.