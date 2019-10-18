Real Madrid boss Zidane discloses reason behind meeting Manchester United’s Paul Pogba amidst transfer rumours

A day or so after photos of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane meeting Manchester United’s Paul Pogba surfaced online, Zidane himself to clear all speculation surrounding the player and Real Madrid.

During a press conference on Friday, Zidane said that it was “pure chance” that he bumped into Pogba in Dubai during the international break on Thursday.

“My encounter with Pogba was pure chance,” the Frenchman said at the pre-match press conference before Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Real Mallorca.

“As we know each other, we talk. And what we were talking about, is personal.

“It’s a conversation between me and him. We’ve known each other for a long time,” he concluded, refusing to talk any further about the incident.

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he himself is not worried about his star midfielder meeting Zidane, as it has to mean nothing out of the ordinary.

“Paul [Pogba] is part of our plan going forward,” the Norwegian stressed. “And I’ve spoken to Paul so many times. He’s been playing through the pain barrier.”

“He had that scan, he’s on the way back, he’s mending, he’s recovering, he’s been on a few days off – working – but he’s away from here.”

“And it’s a picture. When you’re at Man United you do get pictures, speculation. I don’t have any problem with that at all,” the 46-year-old concluded.

Quotes via Manchester Evening News. Image via Mirror/Getty.