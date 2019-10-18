Solskjaer responds as Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is pictured with Real Madrid boss Zidane

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down speculation over Paul Pogba’ future, despite having spotted him with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane in Dubai.

Ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday, Solskjaer responded to Pogba’s meeting with Zidane, in a press conference on Friday.

“I don’t have a problem with that at all,” the Norwegian was quoted as saying.

Solskjaer then went on to dismiss all rumours of disloyalty from the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, claiming that the player has given as much as he can, for Manchester United’s cause this season, despite his ongoing fitness issues.

“Paul [Pogba] is a part of our plan going forward. I have spoken to him so many times. He has been playing through the pain barrier,” he added.

“He has been criticised left, right and centre, but when he came back, against Rochdale, against Arsenal – he could have easily opted not to play against them.”

“He wanted to play, to try to get back, [but] it was too painful. He had that scan, he is on the way back, he is mending, he is recovering, he is been on a few days off – working – but he is away from here.”

“And it [the photo of him with Zidane] is a picture. When you are at Manchester United you do get pictures, speculation. I don’t have any problem with that at all,” Solskjaer concluded.

Quotes via Express. Image via Express/Getty.