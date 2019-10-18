Reports: Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sign Manchester City target as Samuel Umtiti replacement

According to reports, Lionel Messi no longer wants defender Samuel Umtiti at Barcelona – and instead, wants the club to sign Unai Nunez from Athletic Bilbao as his replacement.

Don Balon claims that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner feels Umtiti’s playing style does not suit the Camp Nou outfit, which is why he is keen on finding a ball-playing centre-back to replace the Frenchman. Earlier last season, Clement Lenglet was signed from Sevilla for the same reason, but with Pique getting closer to his retirement, Barcelona wants another defender to fill his void as well.

Nunez, who is currently valued at just about €15million, started his career for Atheltic Bilbao as a junior player, after which he rose through the ranks before getting promoted to the first team in 2017. Overall, he has made 54 appearances for his club so far, across various competitions.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, Nunez has made three La Liga appearances till date – including the memorable 1-0 win against Barcelona in the opening weekend. The 22-year-old played the full ninety minutes against the Catalans, and played an instrumental role in preventing them from scoring.

Don Balon further reports that the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal are also interested in the defender, and that Messi wants his side to complete the signing before anyone else.