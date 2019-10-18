Reports: Liverpool demand club-record transfer fee for Real Madrid target

It has been understood that Premier League giants Liverpool have demanded a transfer fee of €180million for selling Sadio Mane to Real Madrid in January.

Don Balon reports that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is keen on signing the Senegalese winger during the winter transfer window, as he is unhappy with the club’s current set of attackers.

Luka Jovic is yet to record a single goal or assist despite having made seven appearances, while Eden Hazard has just one goal and one assist in his tally. Despite having offloaded Cristiano Ronaldo for €105million last summer, it remains true that Real Madrid are yet to find a proper replacement for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

And hence, Perez believes that the arrival of Mane could finally put an end to the above crisis, as per Don Balon. The Spanish news agency further claims that Real Madrid will make a move for him in January – which is why Liverpool have named their asking price for him already.

The 27-year-old joined the Reds in 2016, from Southampton for a reported transfer fee of €41.2million. Since then, he has racked up 67 goals and 24 assists for the club, in 134 appearances across various competitions.

In the last season alone, Mane scored 26 goals in fifty appearances, as Liverpool won the Champions League and finished runners-up in the Premier League, just one point behind champions Manchester City.