Reports: Zidane looking to sell on summer flop after disastrous start to Real Madrid career

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is ready to offload Luka Jovic in January, after the striker has failed to record a single goal or assist since joining the club in July.

This is according to Don Balon, who has reported that Zidane is very unhappy with Jovic, as no other player has disappointed as much as the Serbian this season. Jovic joined Real Madrid from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, for a reported transfer fee of €60million. He came after causing waves throughout Europe with his goalscoring form in the 2018-19 season.

In just 48 matches for Frankfurt across various competitions last season, the 21-year-old scored 27 goals – and he also provided 7 assists during this period. However, in the seven appearances that he made since joining Real Madrid (six in La Liga, one in the Champions League), he has not recorded a single goal or assist.

The former Red Star Belgrade attacker now faces a threat to his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, amidst rumours that he may be offloaded in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Don Balon claims that Zidane has asked his management to sell the star, provided they are able to reclaim most of the money they lost during his purchase, earlier this summer.