Reports: Zidane ready to exchange two Real Madrid players for €150million-rated Serie A superstar

According to reports, Real Madrid are keen to sign Fabian Ruiz from Napoli – and they seem to have decided to exchange two of their own players as a workaround for the Spanish star’s relatively-huge asking price of €150million.

It is Don Balon that reports that Napoli are likely to demand at least €150million for Ruiz given his form and popularity within the Serie A – and Real Madrid may be reluctant to part with such a big fee as they have already conducted sales worth more than €315million this summer.

The Spanish news agency hence claims that Zidane would have no problem parting ways with both Gareth Bale and Isco, who would be exchanged with the Italian club for Ruiz.

Bale, who is currently valued at €80million, and Isco, whose current market value is at €60million, would easily cover the former Real Betis star’s transfer fee, feels the Frenchman according to Don Balon.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that Jose Angel Sanchez, the managing director of Real Madrid, also attended talks with Aurelio De Laurentiis, the President of Napoli, to negotiate for a deal on Ruiz.

Talks between both teams are said to have reached an advanced stage and Los Blancos are already optimistic about closing the deal before the 2020 Euro Cup.