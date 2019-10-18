Yet another terrible start to a new season has left Manchester United twelfth on the league table. The Red Devils have lost more games than they have won this season and are lacking firepower in attack. A shortlist of targets has been reportedly drawn and one of those targets is keen on returning to England.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Manchester United target, Moussa Dembele, is keen on securing a return to England. The Frenchman played for Fulham from 2013 to 2016, after joining their academy from Paris Saint Germain. He then completed a transfer to Scottish giants, Celtic, and represented them for two years.

Dembele moved to Lyon in 2018 and has been a hit at the Groupama Stadium since then. The French youth star has played fifty-six times for the Ligue 1 side, scoring twenty-six goals in the process, including six in eight appearances this season.

Manchester United are said to be keeping tabs on the youngster and even sent their scouts to watch him in action. And the Red Devils have now been handed a major boost with claims that the Frenchman wishes to return to England.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will face competition from Everton for his signature, who are also said to be keen on securing his services.