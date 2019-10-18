Reports: Real Madrid set to fight Barcelona for the signing of 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to engage in a transfer battle with each other, for the signing of Brazilian sensation Reinier Jesus.

In case you did not know, Reinier – who is 17 years of age right now – currently plays for Flamengo in the Serie A Brazil. He joined the club as a U-20 player, and he got promoted to the senior team in January 2019.

An attacking midfielder by trade, he has made seven appearances for them so far this season, and has already scored three goals and also provided an assist.

It is Don Balon that reports that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are currently leading in the transfer race to sign him next summer. He is currently valued at about €15million – however, by 2020 June, his value could skyrocket to almost €40million according to the Spanish news agency.

Don Balon has also claimed that it is Real Madrid who have the better chance to sign him – as they have already landed a few other Brazilians like Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Jr – Vinicius used to play for Flamengo just like Reinier, and that could hand Los Blancos a major boost to go for his signature next summer.