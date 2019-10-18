Reports: Manchester United ready to offer €75million for Real Madrid star ahead of January move

Manchester United are ready to offer Real Madrid a transfer fee of €75million for Toni Kroos, reports say. Both clubs are close to striking a deal for the midfielder, ahead of his impending switch from the Santiago Bernabeu to the Old Trafford in January.

Don Balon claims that Toni Kroos is no longer wanted at Real Madrid, as their manager Zinedine Zidane has already laid down plans to replace him with the likes of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen or AFC Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek. Over the past few weeks, a few other midfielders like Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz has also emerged as a transfer target for the Spanish side.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not really keen to give up Pogba as he hopes to have both him and Kroos control the midfield of the Red Devils post-January. The Norwegian is hence keen to conduct the German’s transfer sale alone, and have reportedly tabled a deal worth €75million as mentioned above, as per Don Balon.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014, since when he developed into one of the most vital cogs in their midfield.

However, of late, Zidane seems to suspect that the German midfielder’s quality is fading away, which is why he would be fine with offloading him during the upcoming winter transfer window.