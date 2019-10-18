Reports: Real Madrid star set to leave in January amidst interest from four Serie A clubs

According to reports, Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez is set to leave the club in 2020 January, thanks to interest in him from as many as four different Serie A sides.

It is Don Balon that claims that AC Milan, AS Roma, Napoli and Lazio are interested in signing Vazquez, who is currently rated at about €20million. The Spanish winger does not really fit into Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane’s first-team plans these days – although he made eight appearances this season (six in La Liga, two in the Champions League) so far, he was a part of the starting eleven only in two of those games.

Vazquez joined Real Madrid from Espanyol in 2015, for a reported transfer fee of just €1million. Since then, he has made 191 appearances for the club across various competitions, scoring 22 times and assisting 44 times. He has also won three Champions Leagues, one La Liga, one Spanish Super Cup, three FIFA Club World Cups and two UEFA Super Cups with Los Blancos till date.

The 28-year-old, however, is no longer considered an essential part of the Real Madrid squad these days – and despite having racked up a goal so far this season, is being reported that his teammates are generally disappointed with his lack of form.

The winger has since gotten aware of the interest in him within the Serie A, and according to Don Balon, he has even informed his captain Sergio Ramos that he is getting ready to leave the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, in January.