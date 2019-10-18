Reports: Manchester United add another veteran striker to their transfer shortlist

Manchester United have been left blunt in attack following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. The Red Devils have put their trust in Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood, however, the trio has failed to fire them to glory due to several reasons. As a result, they now eye a new striker in January.

According to a report by 90min, Manchester United are targetting Paris Saint Germain forward Edinson Cavani to end their striking woes. The Red Devils have fallen flat in attack so far this season and have been linked with several forwards to solve their issues.

Cavani adds to United’s shortlist of Mario Mandzukic and Moussa Dembele. The record English league champions have been linked with both the forwards and a move for Mandzukic is seemingly heading towards the finish line. The Croat frontman has been left out of the Juventus squad this season by Maurizio Sarri, who has given minutes to Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain ahead of him.

Dembele, meanwhile, fell victim to former Lyon boss Sylvinho’s rotation policy – a situation Manchester United were keen to take advantage of. However, Sylvinho’s departure has given way to Rudi Garcia although it remains to be seen how the former Lille and Roma boss intends to use the young Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Cavani is the latest name to be added to the shortlist. The Uruguayan forward is out of contract in Paris at the end of the current season and has multiple clubs vying for his signature, including Juventus.