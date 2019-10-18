Reports: Barcelona star’s family refuse move to Manchester United

Manchester United have been dealt a major blow in their bid to sign top players in the January transfer window after one Barcelona star’s family has blocked the move.

Daily Mail are reporting that though Ivan Rakitic looked set to make a permanent switch to Old Trafford from Catalonia, his family aren’t interested in making it happen.

The Croatian appears to have become surplus to requirements under manager Ernesto Valverde, and with much younger talent making its way through La Masia, the days seem to be numbered for Rakitic.

Manchester United are struggling themselves, and are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table and just two points above the dreaded relegation zone.

The Red Devils are woefully short of quality in midfield and in attack, and planned to make the two areas stronger in January, and have been linked with several top stars from around the world.

One of them was Rakitic, but it appears that his family have no interest in making the move to Manchester, so United could be forced to look at the likes of Sean Longstaff, Emre Can or James Maddison.

If a move has to be made, Rakitic’s family would prefer moving to a warmer climate such as in Milan or Paris.