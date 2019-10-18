Reports: Manchester United wanted former Arsenal goalkeeper to replace David De Gea

Manchester United managed to secure a new deal for David De Gea recently, but they had plans to possibly replace him with a former Arsenal goalkeeper in case he wouldn’t sign.

Goal are reporting that United were interested in signing Wojciech Szczesny from Juventus, even though they were quietly confident that De Gea would sign a new deal and extend his stay at the club.

Szczesny’s current contract with Juventus ends in 2021 and there is genuine concern that he may take the exit route soon, hence prompting the Bianconeri to make inroads regarding a new deal.

The Polish International has serious Premier League pedigree owing to his time at Arsenal that may have been up and down, but his form at Juve has been largely exemplary.

Manchester United reportedly enquired about the availability of the 29-year-old this summer, while talks were ongoing over a new deal for De Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and United were keen to cover their bases by securing an immediate replacement.

That replacement might well have been Szczesny by the looks of things, but the signing of a lucrative new contract by De Gea means Juventus will now attempt to tie their own number one down to a fresh deal.