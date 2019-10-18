PHOTOS: Manchester United star Paul Pogba meets Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in Dubai

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been spotted speaking to Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in Dubai, sparking rumours of a possible move to Los Blancos soon.

It is no secret that Zidane is a huge fan of the talent of Pogba, and Madrid have been trying to sign the Frenchman for a while now, but United just refuse to relent in their valuation of the midfielder.

The Red Devils are demanding a fee in the region of 180 million euros, or a cash plus player swap if there is any chance of selling Pogba, which has proved a bit much to say the very least.

Nevertheless, Pogba remains defiant, and continues to fuel speculation of an exit from United, and was spotted speaking to who might be his future club boss in Dubai recently.

The Express report that Pogba and Zidane “ran into” each other at a hotel in Dubai during the International break, and proceeded to have a 10 minute discussion where a photo was clicked by reporters.

The Madrid manager was in the area to attend a conference, and took the opportunity to have a chat with Pogba amid speculation that he could end up managing the World Cup winner in the near future.

(Image courtesy: The Express)