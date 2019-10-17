Reports: Manchester United want Real Madrid World Cup winner in exchange for Paul Pogba

Manchester United are keen to spend big in the January transfer window, and have turned their attention to a Real Madrid star who could be set for a move.

Reports from German outlet Bild are suggesting that the Red Devils would look to solve their midfield woes by bringing in the experience of Toni Kroos, who may be gradually losing his first team place at Real Madrid.

However, they would need to give something in return, and the same report says that Los Blancos are demanding Paul Pogba in what might be a cash plus player deal.

Madrid have for long now been linked with Pogba, with manager Zinedine Zidane an admirer of the Frenchman and his talent, but United have been unwilling to sell.

But with problems of their own in midfield and Pogba clearly unhappy at Old Trafford, the English giants might be forced to relent.

Should they end up losing Pogba, Kroos would become the big name player in midfield, though this does cross out the proposed philosophy of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who wanted to invest in young players.

With Mario Mandzukic expected to join as well, perhaps the Solskjaer philosophy has taken a U-turn after a string of poor results that have left the Premier League heavyweights two points above the relegation zone.