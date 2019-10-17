Reports: Real Madrid set for playmaker swap with Premier League outfit

Real Madrid are currently top of La Liga following a disastrous 2018/19 campaign. Los Blancos made a considerable investment in their squad this summer, signing six new first-team players. They are now looking at one more Premier League star and could end up swapping him for one of their midfielders.

According to a report by ESPN, Real Madrid could exchange their star playmaker with Tottenham Hotspur. Los Blancos are interested in signing Christian Eriksen from Spurs, who themselves are lining up a move for Isco.

A straight swap between the two will be complicated given Eriksen’s contract situation. The Dane has less than a year remaining on his current deal with Spurs and is unlikely to renew it. The London outfit, as a result, could sell their star playmaker for far below his current price. If they fail to offload him in January, Eriksen would be free to move to any club of his choice.

Tottenham have also been linked with Sporting Club star Bruno Fernandes, who they eye as a potential replacement for their star player. The North Londoners were said to be very close to securing Fernandes’s signature in the summer, however, the deal to bring him to the club broke down.