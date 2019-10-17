Manchester United are currently standing two points above the relegation zone in the league table, after suffering from a poor start to the season. The Red Devils are expected to make changes in the January window and one former Liverpool star is said to be open to moving to Old Trafford to join their ranks.

According to a report by Liverpool Echo, former Liverpool star Emre Can is open to a move to Old Trafford. The German international has been linked with rivals Manchester United in recent weeks, and is said to be favouring them over other associated clubs.

Can has been frozen out at Juventus by new manager Maurizio Sarri. The Italian has given preference to the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, and Aaron Ramsey ahead of him and even excluded him from the Champions League list.

As a result, the German star is looking for a way out of Turin, with several clubs interested. Although he himself seems to prefer a move to Manchester United.

Can joined Juventus on a free transfer from Liverpool back in the summer of 2018. Prior to that, the midfielder had played at Anfield between 2014 and 2018 after signing for the club from Bayer Leverkusen.