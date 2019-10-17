Manchester United are expected to dip into the January window after they suffered from a poor start to the season. The Red Devils are currently twelfth on the table and lacking firepower up front. One target they identified to solve the issue is said to have agreed personal terms with a Serie A side instead!

According to a report by Goal, Manchester United are in danger of losing key transfer target, Mario Mandzukic, to AC Milan. The Juventus star is said to have agreed on personal terms with the Serie A side ahead of a January move.

The Red Devils were reported to be the frontrunners for the Juventus man. They did attempt to sign him in the summer window itself, however, the move to bring him to Old Trafford along with teammate Paulo Dybala broke down. Mandzukic was then linked with a move to Qatar, once the English transfer window was slammed shut. However, he chose to stay in Italy instead.

Manchester United were said to be closing in on a January deal for the forward with a reported fee of £9 Million. However, as it turns out the player himself has handed the Premier League side a major blow by agreeing to join AC Milan.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils aren’t out of the race yet with still some time to go until the January window opens.