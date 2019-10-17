Reports: List of key targets Manchester United want to sign in next two windows revealed

Manchester United are expected to heavily invest in new signings in the next two windows, after a terrible start to the season. The Red Devils spent more than £150 Million in the summer but are still twelfth on the league table. Some of their key targets for the future have been revealed.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Manchester United are planning on buying six new players over the next two transfer windows. The Red Devils are said to be targeting two attackers, two midfielders, one central defender, and one left-back in their upcoming surge.

Mario Mandzukic and Moussa Dembele are reportedly the names on top of their shortlist for strikers. he former is being looked at as a January 2020 target and a move is said to be edging closer. However, the club may have to wait until the summer before taking Dembele away from Lyon.

Atletico Madrid star Sail Niguez is another name said to be on the shortlist of Manchester United. The Red Devils passed on the opportunity to sign him in the past for just 8 Million but are now interested in bringing the Spaniard to Old Trafford. James Maddison of Leicester City, meanwhile, is another key target for the club.

Manchester United face Liverpool in the Premier League this week and a loss could see them drop into the bottom three. A negative result could have far bigger complications as well, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job on the line.