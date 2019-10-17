Reports: Lionel Messi asks Barcelona president to sign on-loan Real Madrid star

Lionel Messi has reportedly asked Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and manager Ernesto Valverde to try and sign on-loan Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos, who is currently playing the English Premier League for Arsenal.

With the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal being linked with a move away from the club, Barcelona are on the lookout for a midfielder. And if reports in Don Balon are to be believed, Messi has asked his president and manager to go after Ceballos.

The Spaniard is currently on a year-long loan at Arsenal and his future is still unclear. However, he accepted a few days ago that he would like to move back to Real Madrid, which complicates things for Barcelona.

“When I don’t play, I don’t enjoy myself,” he told Radio Marca.

“These two years [at Real Madrid] I’ve learned a lot from the club, but now I’m enjoying it [football]. I knew it was an important year, the coach has doubts and he who doesn’t play doesn’t go [to Euro 2020], so it was a good time to go on loan.

“With [Arsenal coach Unai] Emery’s confidence I may have many chances to be in the Euros squad. I never thought about going permanently. My goal is to succeed at Real Madrid. I will fight to fulfil my dream.”

The Catalan giants will hope that he moves to another club, so that they can prise Ceballos away from there as Real Madrid will try and block his direct move to Barcelona.