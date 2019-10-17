Reports: Manchester United face stiff challenge from four clubs for €50m-rated potential Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United have been in the market for a top central midfielder for quite some time now but they have failed to sign one despite multiple attempts.

With Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini leaving the club in the two previous transfer windows, Nemanja Matic entering the twilight of his career and Paul Pogba supposedly on his way to Real Madrid next summer, United need, not one, but at least two world class midfielders in their squad.

If reports from German publication Bild are to be believed, the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side is one of the five clubs interested in Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder is rated at €50 million by his club and along with Manchester United, the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest in the youngster.

“I’ve been compared to [Patrick] Vieira and [Paul] Pogba – two more players I really respect and, in a way, see as role models. When I watch videos of them I think I’d like to play that way,” Zakaria had said in the past. Whether or not he manages to fill Pogba’s shoes if the Frenchman leaves United and the Premier League giants sign him, remains to be seen.