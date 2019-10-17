Reports: Barcelona star inching towards Premier League giants after falling out with Lionel Messi

Ivan Rakitic’s time at Barcelona seems to be coming to an end as multiple reports claim that the Croatian midfielder is on his way out of the club in the next summer transfer window, if not in January.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist was once one of the first names on manager Ernesto Valverde’s team list but reports claim that he has fallen out with Lionel Messi after a failed move to Juventus in the summer transfer window. Rakitic is apparently not happy with the club’s treatment and is looking for greener pastures.

“I have two years left on my contract and there is no better place to play than Barcelona, the best club in the world, but I need to play and not only enjoy walks around the city and the beach,” he said recently. Multiple clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Rakitic but if reports from Diario Gol are to be believed, Pep Guardiola has his eyes set on the midfielder.

The Manchester City boss believes that the midfielder will fit into his plans at the Premier League club perfectly and is thus ready to make a move in the January transfer window itself.