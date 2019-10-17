Reports: Florentino Perez planning three summer signings for Real Madrid worth €450 million in total

Real Madrid started the summer transfer window in fine fashion by completing the signings of the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic. However, as the window progressed, they failed to land any of their other top targets.

On top of their wishlist was Manchester United star Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar. Los Blancos tried their best but United’s asking price of 180 million and the involvement of Barcelona in the Neymar transfer saga saw Florentino Perez lose out on both of his top transfer targets.

However, the Real Madrid president is not ready to sit back and let others force him into taking decisions he doesn’t want to. According to reports in Diario Gol, he has lined up three signings for the next summer transfer window which will cost Los Blancos a total of 450 million.

The three players on Perez’s agenda are Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz, Pogba and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, which the Real Madrid faithful are desperate to see in the whites of the club. The report claims that while Ruiz will cost around 80 million, they will have to shell out 140 million for the United midfielder and another 230 million for Mbappe.

Perez believes that these three signings will help Real Madrid reclaim the UEFA Champions League title.