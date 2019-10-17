Reports: Pep Guardiola turns to Real Madrid & Barcelona to fix Manchester City’s leaky defence

Manchester City are struggling to keep up the pace with Liverpool in English Premier League title race and are already eight points behind the Reds after as many matches.

One of the prime reasons behind Pep Guardiola managed side’s struggles is the injury to his first-choice centre-back pairing of Aymeric Laporte and John Stones. Both the defenders are currently out of action and the Spanish coach has had to do with the likes of Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho at the centre of the defence.

The Premier League giants are looking towards the January transfer window to bring in reinforcements and if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, Guardiola has identified two defenders, one each from Barcelona and Real Madrid to fix his leaky defence.

Out of favour Samuel Umtiti, who is set to return to action shortly after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an injury, and Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez are on Manchester City’s radar and they are set to make a January transfer window move for the both of them.

The report claims that while Umtiti will take up compatriot Laporte’s place in the defence till he returns while Nacho will take up the left-back spot. The Frenchman will supposedly cost around €60 million and Madrid are expected to let the 29-year-old Nacho leave easily as well.