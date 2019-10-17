Reports: Real Madrid give up on Paul Pogba chase, to focus on €120m-rated Serie A midfielder

Real Madrid were in desperate need of a world-class midfielder in the summer transfer window which concluded last month. However, all of their efforts went to waste.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their wishlist and reportedly manager Zinedine Zidane has been a big fan of the midfielder. As a result, Madrid tried their best to convince United into selling their star player but the Premier League side remained firm in their stance.

Multiple reports claim that United valued Pogba at €180 million and weren’t ready to sell him for anything less. Madrid, having signed Hazard for €100 million earlier in the summer, couldn’t afford to spend as much on the Frenchman and thus, he stayed put.

And now according to reports in Don Balon, Zidane has decided to give up on Pogba chase and wants Los Blancos to turn their attention towards much cheaper targets. The club have reportedly identified Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who was being linked with a Manchester United move in the summer.

The report claims that the Serie A side might be ready to lower down their asking price from €120 million to around €85-90 million, which Real Madrid wouldn’t mind paying. Whether or not they make an official move for the 24-year-old remains to be seen.