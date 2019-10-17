Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to take over Real Madrid in race for €100m-rated Serie A star

Real Madrid have been on the lookout for a world-class midfielder for quite some time now but haven’t been able to complete a deal for one. They were believed to be going behind Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz but Barcelona are set to enter the race as well.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their wishlist but the Premier League giants’ valuation of €180 million drove Madrid away. They went in for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek but failed to complete a deal for either of them in the summer window.

If reports in Don Balon are to be believed, they have now turned their attention towards Ruiz as Pogba’s alternative. The Napoli midfielder is highly-rated and has established himself in the Serie A side’s midfield after arriving from Real Betis last year for €30 million. The report claims that Lionel Messi is a big fan of the 23-year-old and wants Barcelona to move in for him.

Both the La Liga giants are reportedly ready to shell out around €100 million for the midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window. It remains to be seen whether Ruiz prefers a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.