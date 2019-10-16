Manchester United failed to strengthen their attack this summer and are suffering at the moment, as a result. The Red Devils are looking at Mario Mandzukic to provide a short-term solution to their attacking problems, however, the Croatian striker will only join the club if one key demand is met.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic wants to be the fourth-highest paid player at the club, should he decide to move to Old Trafford in the winter window. The Croatian forward has been left out of Maurizio Sarri’s plans at Juventus with a move to England looking likely every passing day.

As per the report, Mandzukic currently earns £200,000 per week in Italy, a number he would want Manchester United to replicate. Should they do that, the thirty-three-year-old forward will become the joint fourth-most earning player in the squad, along with Marcus Rashford and behind David de Gea, Paul Pogba, and Anthony Martial.

Meanwhile, Mandzukic will also become the third-oldest player in the team if he joins. Lee Grant, thirty-six, and Ashely Young, thirty-four, are the only players older than him in the current squad.

The veteran forward’s move to Old Trafford is looking extremely likely, even in the case of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure. Touted replacement Massimiliano Allegri is also said to be keen on bringing the striker to England with him should he take up the mantle of manager in the coming weeks.