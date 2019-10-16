Manchester United took a step away from their transfer strategy of signing ‘big name’ players this summer, as they invested in long-term fixes this summer. Real Madrid, meanwhile, reverted to their ‘Galactico’ strategy, bringing in the likes of Eden Hazard. They have lined up another big player, whom United could steal from under their noses.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United are looking to trump Real Madrid to the signing of Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos are said to be ‘obsessed’ with the Frenchman, with President Florentino Perez leading the charge.

As per the report, Real Madrid have devised a transfer strategy to secure the signing of Mbappe on a reasonable fee. Los Blancos are supposedly willing to wait until 2021 to sign the World Cup winner, with just one-year remaining one his contract then. The Spanish giants used a similar strategy while signing Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard from Chelsea in the last two summer windows.

However, the record Champions League winners could face some fierce competition by then, with Manchester United now aiming to steal Mbappe from under their noses.

Meanwhile, Barcelona too are said to be in the hunt for the Frenchman, whom they are eyeing to replace an ageing Luis Suarez.