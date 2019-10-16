Reports: Manchester United rejected Joao Felix signing this summer due to peculiar reasons

Manchester United invested considerably in their squad this summer. The Red Devils spent heavily on defence by signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire, while adding winger Daniel James to their squad as well. However, the club had the opportunity to sign Joao Felix, which they passed on due to peculiar reasons.

According to a report by The Athletic, Manchester United rejected the possibility of signing the then Benfica star Joao Felix this summer. The Portuguese forward was coming on the back of a breakout season and was targeted by several big European clubs. However, the Red Devils gave up the chance to sign him and he ended up at Atletico Madrid eventually.

As per the report, the reason the Red Devils did not go for him was due to fears over his physicality. They were worried that Felix would not take to the Premier League with ease. Furthermore, the club was concerned that the youngster would not live up to his early promise. Finally, Manchester United were also hopeful that Alexis Sanchez would rediscover his form and return to his previous best.

Joao Felix ended up joining Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann for a reported fee of €120 Million. He has scored twice for the Rojiblancos so far in eight appearances across all competitions.