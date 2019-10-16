Manchester United have suffered from another poor start to the season, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position at the club hanging by a thread. The Norwegian football coach could be sacked by the Red Devils soon, with Massimiliano Allegri lined up. Reports claim that the Italian has identified two Juventus players to bring to Old Trafford with him.

According to a report by Tuttosport, via Daily Mail, Massimiliano Allegri is closing in on securing a job at Manchester United. The ex-Juventus boss is said to be in talks regarding personal terms and has already shortlisted two of his former players as transfer targets.

The report states that Allegri will look to bring Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can with him if he is appointed as the manager of Manchester United. Both the players have fallen down the pecking order in Turin and have been left out of the UEFA Champions League list.

United have themselves been linked with both players and a deal for Mandzukic is expected to be completed in January itself. Allegri, meanwhile, wants to add Can to the shortlist and bring the former Liverpool midfielder to England.

The Italian football manager is in talks to earn £6.5 Millon per year in Manchester and is also said to be calling upon club great Patrice Evra to join his staff.